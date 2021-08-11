Western Financial Corporation Has $600,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

