Western Financial Corporation Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,940 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.90.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.