Western Financial Corporation Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,940 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.90.

