Western Financial Corporation Sells 126 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $321,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.59. 1,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

