Western Financial Corporation Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Financial Corporation cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,733.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.