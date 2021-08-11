WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 52,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,375. WestRock has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

