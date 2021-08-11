WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

