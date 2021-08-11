Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTE opened at C$20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$24.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.