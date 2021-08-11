Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73.

