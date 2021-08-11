Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

