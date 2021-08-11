William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

ALLO stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,118,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

