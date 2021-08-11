William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GOGO opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

