William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

PGR opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

