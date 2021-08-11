Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.88. 87,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,936. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

