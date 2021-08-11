Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,978. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.