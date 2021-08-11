Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of WEX worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.12. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.