WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.96. Approximately 11,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.