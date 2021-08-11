WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.96. Approximately 11,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

