Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

