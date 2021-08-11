Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

