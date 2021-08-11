Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

