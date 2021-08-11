Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

WWD stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

