Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WKHS opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

