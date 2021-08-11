WP Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 89,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,776. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

