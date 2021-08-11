WP Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.24.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 619,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $418.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

