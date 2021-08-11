WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after buying an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.58. 113,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

