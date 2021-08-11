WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WIR.U. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.82 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

