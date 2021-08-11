WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WXXWY opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $43.36.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

