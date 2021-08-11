Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $887.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.61. 23,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.85.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,522,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 16.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.