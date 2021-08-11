Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

