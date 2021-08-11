Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yalla Group traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 6,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,038,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,609,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -549.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

