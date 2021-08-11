Ycash Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $36,423.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00307732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00165653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,449,862 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

