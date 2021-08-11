Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head to Head Review

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Yubo International Biotech and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $57.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 33.94 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -7.60

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

