Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

FC stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $512.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

