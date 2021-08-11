Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

