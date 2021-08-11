Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

