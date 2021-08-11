Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.06. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 547,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,209,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

