Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 29,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

