Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report sales of $152.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $161.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

