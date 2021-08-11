Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $33.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.