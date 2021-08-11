Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

