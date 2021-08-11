Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Leslie’s posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.