Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $869.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.70 million and the highest is $891.03 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH remained flat at $$21.49 on Friday. 654,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 429.89 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.