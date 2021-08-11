Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $5.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 182,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.