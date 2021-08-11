Zacks: Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

