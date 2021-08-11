Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:NOTV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,839. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inotiv by 182.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

