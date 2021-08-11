Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. NetApp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.