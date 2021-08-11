Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

