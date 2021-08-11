Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ALPN stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $219.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.