Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

