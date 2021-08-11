Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Hold

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

