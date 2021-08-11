Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Hold

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 223,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,998. The firm has a market cap of $406.04 million, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

