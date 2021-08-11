Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

VERU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,623. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of -231.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veru by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

